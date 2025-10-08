Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: You can now buy “F1: The Movie” on Blu-ray and DVD.

° From BBC News: Police say they have dismantled an international gang suspected of smuggling up to 40,000 stolen mobile phones from the UK to China in the past year.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has shared a video that mocks the “Blue Screen of Death” that sometimes afflicts Windows users.

° From The MacObserver: If you’ve seen photos of the new Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro looking more like rose gold, you’re not alone.

° From Macworld: The M5 Pro and Max MacBook Pros will be delayed (but worth the wait).

° From MacVoices Live!: Bad Bunny has been announced as the headliner for Apple’s Super Bowl Half Time Show, but the choice isn’t without controversy. On the new episode Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, Guy Serle, Web Bixby, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, and Mark Fuccio share both thoughts and predictions, debate the evolution of half-time acts, and Apple’s influence.

