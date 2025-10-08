Personal computer (PC) shipments during the third quarter of 2025 grew 9.4% from the prior year, with global volumes reaching 75.8 million units, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Mac sales grew 13.7% year-over-year. Apple sold 6.8 million Macs in the third quarter of 2025 for 9% market share. That compares to sales of 6 million and 8.7% market share in the third quarter of 2024.

Apple is in fourth place when it come to global PC makers. Ahead of it are Lenovo (25.5% market share), HP (19.8% market share), and Dell (13.3% market share). Note that IDC doesn’t count iPads as a personal computer. If it did, Apple’s marketshare would be higher.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related