Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, has kicked off its 16th annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) in Denver, Colorado.

Joined by key partners including Apple, Okta, AWS, Microsoft, Google and more, Jamf unveiled the latest updates to its leading Apple device management and security platform. According to John Strosahl, CEO of Jamf, those updates include a rich API ecosystem, intelligent AI tools, and automated software updates powered by Declarative Device Management, making the Jamf platform more powerful and flexible than ever before.

