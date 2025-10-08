The Apple Watch has introduced hypertension notifications feature in Canada, Singapore, and Bahrain

The feature can alert users if signs of chronic high blood pressure — or hypertension — are detected. Hypertension is the leading modifiable risk factor for heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease, and impacts approximately 1.3 billion adults globally. It’s frequently undiagnosed because it often has no symptoms, many people do not see a doctor regularly, and even during a clinical visit, it can be easily missed with a single measurement.

Hypertension notifications on Apple Watch use data from the optical heart sensor to analyze how a user’s blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart. The algorithm works passively in the background reviewing data over 30-day periods, and will notify users if it detects consistent signs of hypertension.

Apple says these notifications provide users with valuable insights into their health as it relates to this widespread condition simply by wearing their Apple Watch, so they can begin making potentially lifesaving behavioral changes, or start treatment to reduce their risk of serious, long-term health events. Users can set up hypertension notifications in the Health app on iPhone.

If users receive a hypertension notification, it is recommended that they log their blood pressure using a third-party blood pressure cuff and share the results with their provider at their next visit, which is consistent with the diagnosis and management of hypertension. The Health app now includes a logging experience to support users with their cuff measurements, which includes classifications based on local guidelines. Users will get access to this detailed report to share with their healthcare provider.

