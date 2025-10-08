Apple has added a protective silicone ring to its in-store MagSafe charging stands following reports of marks appearing on some iPhone 17 series display models, according to the French site Consomac.

On September 23, it was reported that some iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models on display at Apple retail stores were showing scratches.

The scratches appear to be most prominent on models with darker finishes, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in Deep Blue, and the iPhone Air in Space Black.

