JustWatch, the largest streaming guide in the world, has released its “Q3 2025 U.S. Streaming Market Share Report,” analyzing activity from over 20 million monthly U.S. users.

The latest data shows the competition intensifying among the top SVOD [Subscription Video on Demand] platforms, with challengers like Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu closing the gap on long-time leaders Prime Video and Netflix. Here are the key takeaways from the report:

° Market leaders losing dominance: Prime Video (20%) and Netflix (19%) remain on top but each lost 1 percentage point this quarter and 2 points year over year, continuing a steady decline from their peaks earlier in 2025.

° Challengers closing in: Disney+ (14%) holds its ground as the strongest contender, while HBO Max rebounded (+1 pp) and kept its market share consistent year over year.

° Mid-tier shake-up: Paramount+ (6%) continues to slip, down 3 points year over year, as platforms like Apple TV+ (8%) and Peacock (2%) hold steady or edge upward.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related