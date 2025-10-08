Apple will hold a “Mindful Month” Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Friday, October 10.

“On October 10th, let’s take some time to appreciate all the ways we can care for ourselves and each other. Record 10 minutes of mindfulness or meditation with any app that adds mindful minutes to Health to get this award,” the company says.

Actually, ”Mindful Month” is not a single designated month, but rather a concept referring to any month dedicated to practicing mindfulness, which is often associated with May as Mental Health Awareness Month and Anxiety Awareness Month, but also occurs at other times, such as Apple’s challenge.

This month-long practice involves activities to reduce stress, improve focus, and promote emotional well-being through being present and aware of thoughts and feelings without judgment.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related