° From 9to5Mac: Taylor Swift has launched an iTunes-exclusive The Life of a Showgirl “Deluxe” edition

° From AppleInsider: A handful of Mac owners say they can’t add Outlook accounts to Apple Mail after recent macOS updates, but the scope and cause of the problem remain murky.

° From Macworld: Apple’s security layers fight the good fight, but malware and suspect applications can still be installed if warnings are ignored.

° From Cult of Mac: OpenAI’s efforts to create and sell an “AI companion” device reportedly have serious obstacles to overcome. These are existential, including how the company can find enough computing resources to enable the artificial intelligence devices to function.

° From Tom’s Guide: Surfshark no longer supports these Apple operating systems.

° From ars technica: Elon Musk is trying to make Apple and mobile carriers regret choosing Starlink rivals.

° From The Verge‘s Decoder podcast: Rivian CEO explains wy the company continues to say “no” to Apple CarPlay.

° From CBR: Slow Horsesis preparing for another installment. According to series star, Gary Oldman, production on Season 7 will begin very soon.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live panel covers Anchor’s power bank recall over fire risks, debates iPhone durability and repairability, and reviews ExpressVPN’s ad-supported “EventVPN.”

