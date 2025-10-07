The Mac Admins Foundation (MAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the global community of Apple administrators, and Fleet, a provider of Apple device management, have announced a deepened partnership.

It’s highlighted by the continuation of their “Meetups for Mac Admins” speaker series and Fleet becoming the foundation’s largest sponsor. Fleet Device Management is demonstrating its commitment to the global IT community with a significant financial contribution and investment in the next generation of Apple administrators, according to Erin Merchant, co-chair of the Mac Admins Foundation. This record-setting sponsorship follows increased enterprise adoption of Fleet’s open device management platform for Macs, iPhones and iPads, he adds.



For more information about the Mac Admins Foundation, visit macadmins.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related