Research from LoopMe, a company that specializes in brand performance, reveals that AI adoption has already reached approximately 30% in three key mature markets: the UK (28%), the US (26%), and Australia (37%).

The data reflects a similar growth pattern to the early rise of Google search and Apple’s iPhone, both of which gained sizable market share only five years after launch, reaching 44% and 25% respectively. In the intervening decades, these game-changing innovations have experienced a major popularity surge that has seen them become integral to digital interaction for consumers and brands, with Google dominating 90% of global search and iPhones absorbing half of the US smartphone market alone.

Additionally, studies highlighting a high preference for iPhones among younger cohorts in the US and UK also tally closely with LoopMe’s findings. In all three countries, LoopMe saw that the younger generation is proving to be most receptive to AI. Usage jumps to 31% amongst 18–34-year-olds in the US, 38% in the UK, and, again, Australia leads with 43%.

What Matters Most

When it comes to what consumers prioritize as they choose AI tools, the three countries are aligned. Recognizing user concerns about AI hallucinations and incorrect results, ‘accuracy and reliability’ came out as the top priority. 29% cited this in the UK, 31% in the US, and 33% in Australia. Once again, younger age groups scored higher, being 20% more likely than the average in the US and Australia to consider accuracy as the key factor; in the UK, this rose to 25%.

“Data security and privacy protections” were reported as the second key priority (25% in the UK, 24% in the US, 22% in Australia), closely followed by “ease of use” (22% in the UK and Australia, 21% in the US).

Reasons for Use

All three markets cited the same top reason for using AI – to enhance search. Nearly a quarter of respondents in Australia (24%) highlighted this, while in the UK and US, it accounted for 27%. This poses a threat to the traditional search model, with Google’s AI Overview already building AI into its search results and its AI Mode – launched in the US and UK, and to be rolled out in Australia – looking to take this a step further.

The ability to improve productivity at work is the second highest reason for AI use, with 21% in Australia, 19% in the UK, and 17% in the US citing this. While the ability of AI to create content and rapidly summarize reports is recognised, these rank lower as reasons for use.

Most Used Tools

With 124 million ChatGPT apps being downloaded in April 2025 alone, it’s not a shock that the survey shows it’s the most frequently used tool. But numbers vary significantly in the three markets. While 29% of US consumers state this, it rises to 34% in the UK, then jumps to 43% in Australia.

Again, age is a factor with the use of ChatGPT, and this shows some surprising differences. In the US, 37% of 18–24-year-olds use it most frequently, but it equates to half (50%) in the UK. Meanwhile, in Australia, it’s in the ascendancy, with the majority (56%) recognizing it as their AI tool of preference.

For the other key tools available, younger audiences are often less likely to use them. For example, while on average 19% of UK consumers cited Google Gemini as their most used tool, this fell to 14% for 18–24-year-olds.

“We see broad similarities between the three countries,” said Rob Cukierman, Chief Product Officer, LoopMe. “And what is clear across the US, UK, and Australia is the willingness of younger audiences to embrace AI, which opens opportunities for brands in this space to build loyalty with these early adopters.”

“The fact that AI is tracking along the same growth route as Google and the iPhone suggests we are witnessing another seismic shift in the relationship between consumers, technology, and brands,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO & Founder at LoopMe.”Websites are being hit hardest by this transformation, but we see this as a positive sign for apps and the app ecosystem, with AI apps and other apps such as games and walled gardens being more resilient to these changes. This creates new opportunities for brands to engage with consumers in more protected and innovative environments.”

Methodology

LoopMe surveyed 24,860 Australian, 28,316 UK and 21,514 US consumers between 4-7 April 2025, to gauge AI sentiments and understand adoption trends.

