As noted by MacRumors, Apple has updated its TestFlight and Apple Support apps, adding Liquid Glass designs to match the rest of iOS 26.

TestFlight is the company’s app for streamlining the app beta testing process. The Apple Support app gives you personalized access to solutions for your Apple products and services.

“Liquid Glass” refers to Apple’s new unified design language for its operating systems, first introduced in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and watchOS 26, announced at WWDC 2025. This design uses a translucent, dynamic material that mimics the optical qualities of glass, creating a fluid and expressive user interface that unifies Apple’s platforms and focuses attention on content by adapting to light, content, and user input. Users can adjust the transparency of Liquid Glass features, such as the lock screen and tab bars, by reducing transparency in the Accessibility settings.

