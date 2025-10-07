Apple appears to have implemented a server-side fix for an issue that prevented a limited number of iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max users from downloading on-device Apple Intelligence models, according to MacRumors.

The bug prevented some iPhone 17 users from being able to download Apple Intelligence on their new devices. Some folks were experiencing a glitch in which ‌Apple Intelligence‌ is unable to fully download features like Genmoji, Image Playground, Writing Tools, and more.

