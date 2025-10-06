United Airlines has become the first carrier to support Apple Wallet’s enhanced boarding passes in iOS 26, reports 9to5Mac.

With iOS 26, users on supported airlines will be able to take advantage of enhanced boarding passes in the Wallet app. With these enhanced boarding passes, users can track their flight with a live activity, easily see a map of the airport, and track their checked luggage in the Find My app.

How to use passes on your iPhone

How to use passes on your Apple Watch

If you’ve added boarding passes, tickets, or other passes to the Apple Wallet app, you can use ‘em with an Apple Watch. Here’s how:

° Open your pass. If you receive a notification, tap it. Otherwise, double-click the side button, then scroll down to find the boarding pass, ticket, or other pass that you want to use and tap it.

° Scan or tap the display of your Apple Watch at the contactless reader, or present it to the attendant. You might need to unlock your device to show your pass or ticket before scanning or tapping it.

