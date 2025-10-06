The second developer beta of iPadOS 26.1, released today, re-introduces Slide Over, a feature some iPad users wanted to see returned.

iPadOS Slide Over was removed in the initial iPadOS 26 release but has been partially restored (more on that in a moment) in the new beta. The feature allows users to bring an app into a floating window by tapping the green full-screen button and selecting “Slide Over.”

Users can also swipe from the side edge to activate it on larger screens. This floating window can be resized and moved around the screen, offering a quick way to access frequently used apps like Messages or Music alongside other full-screen apps, similar to its previous functionality.

Slide Over is back, and it works with the new windowed multitasking system as well. It’s now accessible from the top left corner of an app window. However, unlike before, only one app at a time can be used for a Slide Over window.

