The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating Siri, Apple’s “personal assistant,” after it received a complaint that Apple is suspected of using users’ recordings without their knowledge, reports GuruFocus.

The inquiry aims to determine whether Apple has been infringing on privacy by secretly accessing or using audio recordings from Siri users. The investigation will seek to uncover the methods and extent of Apple’s handling of user data through Siri, according to GuruFocus.

The probe has been referred to the Office for Combating Cybercrime, the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement .on Monday.

Apple said it “does not retain audio recordings of Siri interactions unless users explicitly opt in to help improve Siri, and even then, the recordings are used solely for that purpose,” in a January blog post.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related