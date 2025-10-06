Customers who bought an Apple or Samsung phone between 2015 and 2024 may be entitled to a share of £480 million after legal action was launched against Qualcomm, reports LBC.

The consumer company Which? is going to take the American company to court after claiming around 29 million UK customers paid “inflated” prices for smartphones.

Qualcomm is accused of using anticompetitive strategies claimed to breach competition law. Which? alleges the company charged Apple and Samsung inflated prices that were passed on to customers through higher prices or lower quality products.

Customers who purchased an Apple of Samsung smartphone in the UK on or after October 1, 2015 up until January 9, 2024, may be eligible for some reimbursement. If the trial is successful, consumers will be owed around £17 each as part of the share, according to LBC.

