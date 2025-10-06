Merco, a corporate reputation monitor with a 25-year track record, has announced the first edition of Merco Companies and Business Leaders Rankings in Florida.

The Merco Companies 2025 ranking revealed the following companies as the top 10 in Florida (ranked from first to tenth): Publix, The Walt Disney Company, Google, Apple, Costco, Amazon, Microsoft Corporation, Chewy, Toyota and Aldi.

In terms of the 2025 most influential Business Leaders in the state, nationally recognized leaders join Florida-based business elites in the top 50. The 10 leaders with the best reputation are the following (ranked from first to tenth): Kevin Murphy (Publix), Bob Iger (The Walt Disney Company), Tim Cook (Apple), Bill Gates (Microsoft Corporation), Todd Jones (Publix), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Elon Musk (Tesla), John Morgan (Morgan & Morgan, P.A.), Jorge Pérez (Related Group), and Jorge González (City National Bank).

You can see the full Merco rankings here.

Methodology

To develop the ranking in Florida, Merco conducted five distinct evaluations across 17 sources of information, including:

Leaders: Interviewing 200 leaders from companies with over $50M in revenue. Experts: Surveying 250 experts, including financial analysts, journalists, government officials, university professors, social impact experts, communication leaders, and social media managers. General public: Gathering insights from 2470 consumers in Florida. Social media mentions: We have analyzed around 640K social media mentions of ranked companies in Florida, including both owned channels and third-party. Evaluating more than 200 objective indicators.

