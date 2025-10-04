Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 29-October 3.

° Apple Music has announced that rapper, singer and producer Bad Bunny is to lead the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl LX.

° Apple is purportedly nearing mass production of the M5 MacBook Air, M5 MacBook Pro, and an updated Studio Display.

° Apple expands its supply chain in India to nearly 45 companies.

° Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.0.1, iOS 26.0.1, iPadOS 26.0.1, tvOS 26.0.1, vision 26.0.1, and watchOS 26.0.1.

° Apple and Amazon have won a ruling dismissing a consumer antitrust lawsuit in Seattle federal court that accused them of conspiring to inflate prices of iPhones and iPads sold on Amazon’s platform.

° According to the European Union’s list of acquisitions by firms it classes as gatekeepers, Apple has acquired IC Mask Design.

° Apple is poised to lead the shipments of GenAi capable smartphones this year.

° Apple sees the highest growth in India’s refurbished smartphone market.

° The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has seemingly confirmed Apple’s work on a M5 MacBook Pro, M5 iPad, and updated Vision Pro.

° Apple unlawfully failed to accommodate an employee’s Jewish faith and subsequently fired him because of his religion, the EEOC claims in a lawsuit.

° A federal judge on Tuesday denied Apple, Google and Meta Platforms’ requests to dismiss lawsuits claiming they promoted illegal gambling by hosting and accepting commissions from casino-style apps that addict users.

° Apple has filed a court motion to dismiss Elon Musk’s ridiculous lawsuit claiming the tech giant prevents competition in the AI field.

° A new survey says that 8% of those purchasing a smart speaker in the past six months chose Apple’s HomePod.

° Apple TV+ has secured an exclusive streaming rights partnership with the Peanuts franchise through 2030.

° Apple has purportedly canceled plans for a “Vision Air” to focus on developer of its own smart glasses (“Apple Glasses”).

° While there’s strong early demand for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone Air has faced “relative weakness” in demand so far, according to Morgan Stanley.

° The Apple Watch and Mac mini are no longer advertised as “carbon neutral” products on Apple’s website.

