Cognixion has announced a clinical trial that integrates its non-invasive EEG-based brain–computer interface (BCI) technology with the Apple Vision Pro with no surgery required.

The aim of the trial is to create real-world impact for people with communication and mobility impairments, like ALS, by providing them with the ability to interact, communicate, and participate more fully in their lives.

This study marks one of the first clinical explorations of a non-invasive EEG-based BCI working with Apple Vision Pro, aiming to help individuals with significant disabilities not only communicate, but thrive, maintaining independence and agency in daily life.

The study will evaluate how Cognixion’s NucleusTM bio-sensing hub and advanced EEG montage – when used with Apple Vision Pro’s accessibility features such as Eye Tracking and Dwell Control – can enable new ways for individuals to communicate and interact using combinations of brain signals, eye gaze, or head pose, without the need for surgery. The first and most important outcome is enabling natural, conversational communication between participants and their families, caregivers, and communities, according to Cognition CEO Andreas Foreland.

“By combining Cognixion’s expertise in neurotechnology and Artificial Intelligence with the accessibility features available on Apple Vision Pro, the study will assess new assistive pathways to enable faster, more natural communication and computer interaction for people with speech and mobility challenges,” Foreland says. “This is especially imperative for people living with conditions including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinal cord injury (SCI), stroke-related speech impairments (excluding aphasia), and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Details are available on ClinicalTrials.gov (keyword: Cognixion). The study will measure how these combined technologies expand access to everyday communication without surgery. Patients can enroll now and the study is expected to run through April 2026.

