“The Lost Bus,” a rescue drama directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events, arrives on Apple TV+ today.

Here’s how it’s described: “The Lost Bus” is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires as a wayward school bus driver (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) and a dedicated school teacher (Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner America Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno.

The Lost Bus” is written by Greengrass and Brad Ingelsby, and based on “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire,” by Lizzie Johnson. The film is produced by Ingelsby, Gregory Goodman, Jason Blum for Blumhouse Productions and Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures. Johnson is an executive producer. After hearing Johnson on NPR, Curtis read the book and brought the project to Blumhouse, where she has a first-look deal.

In addition to McConaughey and Ferrera, the cast includes Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson and Spencer Watson.

