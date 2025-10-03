For the first time in history, an entire series is being filmed in the sky. The Flying Felon breaks ground as the first aerial show and interview series, captured 1,000 feet above the earth with the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera system and engineered for the immersive viewing power of Apple Vision Pro.

Here’s how it’s described: At its core, The Flying Felon is about resilience and reinvention. Each episode features a guest, from cultural icons and political leaders to athletes, musicians, and entrepreneurs, who has faced turbulence and found a way to rise. These are comeback stories told in flight, where the helicopter itself becomes both the stage and symbol. In this environment, ego drops away. Conversations cut deeper. Viewers are invited not just to see, but to feel.

As Executive Producer, my mission was to make the impossible real,” said Jillian Bichanich. “The Flying Felon is the first of its kind. Aerial. Immersive. Cinematic. We built a stage in the sky, and the result is something you can feel. It’s what happens when you take the most human stories and film them against the horizon line.”

Director/Producer Shaun Monson added: “Apple’s Vision Pro is like having your very own IMAX theater. And filming with the Blackmagic Cine Immersive in full aerial motion takes viewers on an aerial thrill ride unlike anything they have ever seen.”

