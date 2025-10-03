Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Parallels Desktop 26.1 is now live. Here’s a quick look at what’s new:

Future-proof Linux support: Parallels Tools for Linux now runs driverless with Virtio-Sock technology, ensuring smooth, reliable integration with modern Linux distributions with no manual fixes required.

Centralized VM policy control: In Parallels Desktop Enterprise Edition, IT admins can now enforce and lock VM settings (network mode, USB connectivity, shared folders, clipboard access, app sharing, etc.) both before and after deployment, meeting security and compliance requirements without relying on end users.

Smarter VM deployment management: With the updated deployment package with device management solutions like Jamf Pro, IT admins can choose how to handle conflicts when a VM already exists (replace, copy, or skip). You can also define a retention policy to either keep or remove unmanaged VMs not included in the deployment package, ensuring deployments stay clean and consistent.

Single Application Mode + SSO: Now combined for the first time, giving users one-click access to Windows apps directly from the macOS Dock, with seamless Single Sign-On through your existing IdP. The result is a more streamlined user experience and enterprise-grade security in every deployment.

° Quick Look is a new extension for macOS that lets you peek inside folders and archives instantly — no need to open or unpack them. It’s out today on the Mac App Store, and it’s free.

° RidePods is a new iOS game that’s designed to use the AirPods as a wearable controller, and it is promoted as the world’s first earbuds-controlled game.

° Adobe Premiere is now designed for mobile editing, bringing creators pro-level creative control across surfaces. Premiere on iPhone is generally available worldwide in the App Store today. Premiere on Android is in development.

° Anthropic has updated Claude Sonnet 4.5, the “best coding model in the world,” to version 4.5 which purportedly shows substantial gains in reasoning and math compared to Opus 4.1.

° Noveba, UK-authorised EMI, now supports Apple Pay.

° Why Unified, a dropshipping software company, today announced the release of its official applications on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Firefox Add-ons, Microsoft App Store, and Chrome Extension Store. The launch makes the Why Unified platform accessible across all major devices and browsers.

° Firetask has announced Firetask 5, the latest generation of its task management app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

