EPAM Systems, Inc., a digital transformation services and product engineering company, has announced its strategic collaboration with BOSS on an immersive spatial experience, powered by the Apple Vision Pro.

The experience was designed to bring fans closer to the action than ever before, feeling as thrilling and authentic as being a racing driver in motorsports. Here’s how it’s described: From precision visual targeting exercises to 3D spatial puzzles inspired by strategic race decisions, every step demands sharp focus and split-second reflexes. The experience finishes in a spectacular test lap, where the roar of the Aston Martin AMR25 surrounds fans.

Launching ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025, the in-store activation debuts October 2 in specially designed installations at select BOSS locations across seven cities: London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Barcelona, Las Vegas, Dubai and Singapore.

