Apple has removed the tracking app know as ICEBlock, a piece of crowdsourced iPhone software, from its App Store, reports Newsweek. The Department of Justice raised concerns that it put law enforcement officers at risk.

A post from its developer relayed Apple’s App Review message about the ban, saying, “We just received a message from Apple’s App Review that #ICEBlock has been removed from the App Store due to ‘objectionable content.’ The only thing we can imagine is this is due to pressure from the Trump Admin. We have responded and we’ll fight this!”

The ICEBlock app rose to the top of the App Store’s charts this summer after being targeted by Trump administration officials, with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem calling it an “obstruction of justice,” and Attorney General Pam Bondi claiming it was “not a protected speech,” reports The Verge.

