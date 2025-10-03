Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:

° Logitech has unveiled the US$119.99 MX Master 4, a mouse with customizable haptic feedback, delivering subtle vibrations for scrolling, navigation and selection. This tactile precision is designed for tasks like video editing, design work and data analysis.

° BenQ has announced the TK705i and TK705STi smart 4K home entertainment projectors. They’re available now for preorder at an MSRP of $1,799 and $1,999, respectively, through BenQ.com.

