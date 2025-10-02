Digital privacy has been a significant concern since the advent of the Internet. Everyone has a digital footprint, but how much of it does the average American want public?

The team at All About Cookies surveyed 1,000 Americans to find out how many want to decrease their digital footprint. Key takeaways from the survey include:

60% of internet users have parts of their online life they don’t want others to find.

More than two-thirds (69%) of people express concern over how much data the government can find out about them online.

Three-fifths (61%) of people oppose government monitoring of social media for immigration purposes.

Privacy is the top reason people want their digital footprint to remain unseen by others.

The full Digital Footprint Survey can be found here.

