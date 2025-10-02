Pre-orders for LG’s 6K Thunderbolt Evo display start October 10. There’s no price listed (yet), but the rumor is that it will cost around US$2,000.

It’s described as “the world’s first 6K high-resolution monitor to come with Thunderbolt 5 and its versatile connectivity.” Featuring a Nano IPS Black panel, LG says it delivers exceptional color accuracy and a high contrast with a wide color gamut covering 99.5% of Adobe RGB and 98% of DCI-P3.”

According to LG, the 6K display (6144×3456, 224ppi) offers up to 156% more pixels than standard 4K UHD (3840×2160), providing additional on-screen space to manage multiple tasks at once. You can work with full 4K files in their original resolution while still having additional workspace for timelines, toolbars, and other creative tools.

