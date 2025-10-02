While there’s strong early demand for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone Air has faced “relative weakness” in demand so far, according to Morgan Stanley

“Our supply chain checks suggest an iPhone 17 build increase is likely imminent,” according to analyst Erik Woodring at the investment bank, in a research note to clients — as noted by MacRumors.

In the second half of 2025, Apple’s supply chain might increase its production of the new iPhones to more than 90 million units, up from 84 million to 86 million units currently, the note said.

