Fiona Shaw (Bad Sisters, Killing Eve) has been tapped as a series regular in the upcoming second season of Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent,” reports Deadline.

She joins lead Rachel Brosnahan and fellow series regulars Matthew Rhys, Jack Reynor and Courtney B. Vance. Shaw plays a partner at a law firm.

The series hails from multi-Emmy Award winners David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, and executive producers Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Rusch Rich, Erica Lipez, and Matthew Tinker. The second season of “Presumed Innocent” is inspired by “Dissection of a Murder,” the debut legal thriller novel by Jo Murray. Details around the plot are being kept under wraps.

Despite the title, the second season has no connection with the first season of “Presumed Innocent.” It was inspired by Apparently, “Presumed Innocent” will now be the umbrella title for an anthology series. Deadline says that “As reimagined by Kelley, Presumed Innocent will explore obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

