Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “Mr. Scorsese,” a five-part documentary event from filmmaker Rebecca Miller.

Here’s how it’s described: “Mr. Scorsese” offers an intimate and richly layered examination of one of cinema’s most influential and enigmatic figures, featuring never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with those closest to him. The trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into the emotional heart of the docuseries, as Scorsese explores his perspective on human nature and the eternal struggle between good and evil throughout his life and career.

Mr. Scorsese” is a cinematic portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history. With exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives, the documentary series is anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself and interviews with friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends. From acclaimed director Rebecca Miller, “Mr. Scorsese” examines how his life informed his artistic vision as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his New York University student films through to the present day, the documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and informed his work, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind.

Directed by filmmaker Miller (“She Came to Me,” “Personal Velocity: Three Portraits”), “Mr. Scorsese” originated with executive producers Miller and Damon Cardasis at Round Films (“Maggie’s Plan,” “Saturday Church”), and Cindy Tolan (“Étoile,” “Dandelion”), Miller’s longtime creative collaborator. Emmy Award-nominated trio Cardasis, Tolan and Miller (“Arthur Miller: Writer”) serve as executive producers of “Mr. Scorsese” alongside Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Julie Yorn. Ron Burkle produces, with Robert Fernandez and Patrick Walmsley as co-executive producers. The series is presented by Expanded Media and Round Films in association with LBI Entertainment and Moxie Pictures.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related