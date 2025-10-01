Parks Associates’ recently released Consumer Insights Dashboard: Tech Ecosystem Dashboard reveals 51% of US Internet households report owning a smart speaker and/or display.

Among those households that purchased or received a new smart speaker in the past six months, over half chose an Amazon-branded device, 18% chose a Google product, and 8% chose Apple’s HomePod. Here are the highlights from the Parks Associates’ report:

Despite few folks choosing the HomePod Apple has the most robust ecosystem, reaching 61% of US Internet households.

Samsung’s consumer electronics ecosystem reaches one-half of households and is comprised chiefly of smartphones and smart TVs.

Amazon’s ecosystem reaches 46% of households and is comprised of smart speakers/displays, streaming media players, and, to a lesser extent, tablets.

Google’s ecosystem reaches 29% of households and is centered on smart speakers/displays.

Microsoft’s ecosystem has the widest reach (64%) and is almost exclusively confined to computers, with extended reach through Xbox consoles.

