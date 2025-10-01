Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s retail store at University Park Village, in Fort Worth, Texas, will soon be moving to a different area of the shopping center.

° From Macworld: Apple has finally found the solution to iPhone complexity. More models at more price points means fewer tough decisions.

° From Cult of Mac: Bring back the iPod! Apple should start manufacturing its dedicated music player again. With iPhones increasingly banned from schools, a simple entertainment device could fill the gap.

° From iPhone in Canada: The new Hypertension Notifications feature on select Apple Watch models was recently licensed by Health Canada.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has added the iPhone 11 Pro Max and every model of the Apple Watch Series 3 to its vintage product list.

° From MacVoices Live!: In Part 2 of a discussion, Joe Kissell, author of “Take Control of Tahoe and Mac Basics (2nd Edition),” dives into Tahoe’s practical upgrades.

