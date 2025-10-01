A federal judge on Tuesday denied Apple, Google and Meta Platforms’ requests to dismiss lawsuits claiming they promoted illegal gambling by hosting and accepting commissions from casino-style apps that addict users, reports Reuters.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, rejected the companies’ main argument that Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act, the article adds. The act protects online platforms from liability over third-party content, shielded them from the proposed class actions.

Davila dismissed some claims alleging violations of some U.S. state laws, but denied motions to dismiss all claims brought under consumer protection laws except in California.

Lodged with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Columbia, it’s a class action suite “arising from Apple’s profiting from illegal gambling games developed by Zynga and offered, sold, and distributed by Apple through its AppStore for consumers to download and play.”

The lawsuit says that the tech giant offers, sells, and distributes casino-style slot machines, casino-style table games, and other common gambling games that “constitutes illegal gambling pursuant the law of various states” (the suit named 25).

Apparently, the plaintiff has played some of those games. The lawsuit says that the plaintiff and members of the class action suit are entitled to recover from Apple the amounts they lost while gambling on the Zynga Casino apps through the App Store.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related