IronCircle, an AI-powered cybersecurity workforce platform, has announced a collaboration with Apple to unveil the world’s first fully immersive cyber learning experience on the Apple Vision.

This pioneering program allows students and professionals to step directly into the cyber battlefield, attacking and defending critical systems in real-time, according to James C. Foster, CEO of IronCircle. For the first time, learners can move beyond lectures and slide decks to a fully interactive, hands-on environment that mirrors real-world cyber conflict, he adds. “Powered by Apple Vision’s advanced spatial computing capabilities, IronCircle is transforming cybersecurity education by placing learners on the front lines of cybersecurity, where they build the tactical skills to defend against today’s most sophisticated adversaries,” Foster said.

IronCircle will demonstrate this capability live at the UPCEA Annual Conference this week.

