Beats, an Apple subsidiary, has introduced the Powerbeats Fit, the latest evolution of its Beats Fit Pro earbuds and a new addition to the Powerbeats family.

Powerbeats Fit purportedly “delivers enhanced durability and improved in-ear comfort with a redesigned wingtip that is just as stable as Powerbeats Pro 2’s earhook—all housed in a more compact charging case with an IPX4 rating.”

The earbuds are available to order in four stylish colors—Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink—for US$199.99 from apple.com.

