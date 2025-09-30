Apple has announced that Korean users can now use the new “sleep apnea notification” function on Apple Watch.

This function analyzes the data of the Apple Watch accelerometer to identify the pattern of respiratory disturbances that show signs of sleep apnea in the normal to deep stage.

The “Sleep Apnea Notification” function uses a new number called respiratory disturbance, and classifies the numbers as “increased” “no increase.” The algorithm analyzes data over 30 days and if it captures consistent signs of sleep apnea, it sends a notification to the user so that they can consult with the doctor in charge.

Users can read reference information about sleep apnea in the Health app. The Sleep Apnea Notification function enriches the various health and wellness functions of Apple Watch, including “irregular rhythmetic” notifications, “mental state,” “blood oxygen” app, and “fall detection.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related