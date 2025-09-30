Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Apple Newsroom: Apple’s Foundation Models framework unlocks new app experiences powered by Apple Intelligence.

° From MacRumors: Pre-orders for LG’s new UltraFine evo 6K display (model 32U990A) with Thunderbolt 5 support will begin on September 30, according to a major U.S. retailer listing.

° From AppleInsider: Ford CEO Jim Farley says that the car company may adopt CarPlay Ultra after improvements in the future, and believes Google is doing a better job now.

° From The MacObserver: A rare FCC filing error briefly exposed a 163-page iPhone 16e schematic, revealing internal hardware details and repair insights.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Joe Kissel takes on Apple’s latest macOS in both “Take Control of Tahoe” and “Mac Basics (2nd Edition),” exploring the challenges of updating books for the sweeping design change introduced by Liquid Glass.

