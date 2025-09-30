MacPaw, a macOS and iOS software developer, has announced a new partnership with Jamf Marketplace, a macOS management interface, for deploying CleanMyMac Business.

The product will also launch compatibility for token-based deployment on October 1. With this partnership, CleanMyMac Business becomes the only endpoint optimization and maintenance tool in the Jamf Marketplace, leveraging Jamf configuration and automation to be even more powerful, according to Dan Jaenicke, MacPaw’s new director of B2B Product Strategy..

On top of an existing MDM setup, CleanMyMac Business can provide resource optimization, malware detection, and endpoint performance monitoring, making it a valuable complement to existing infrastructure, he adds. Furthermore, with the introduction of token-based deployment, administrators can make CleanMyMac Business part of a default toolkit upon device rollout, according to Jaenicke.

