Cisco has announced 3D Model Collaboration for Apple Vision Pro, which is described as “an industry-first innovation that transforms how teams bring ideas to life together, in real time.” Key features include:

The ability to move, rotate, enlarge, and manipulate models within a user’s own physical space, while other participants interact simultaneously with the same object;

The ability to upload models from either a Vision Pro device or a computer, making it easy to bring assets into shared meetings;

Flexibility to allow everyone to manipulate 3D models or restrict control, ensuring a tailored and efficient collaboration experience for every project.

3D Model Collaboration is now available for Webex for Apple Vision Pro users worldwide – just download the Webex for Apple Vision Pro app from the Apple App Store and use your existing Webex credentials.

