India’s refurbished smartphone sales grew 4.9% year-over-year in the first half of 2025, driven by strong second quarter sales, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

The growth rate has reduced but demand is high, with Apple recording the highest growth among brands, notes the research group. From the report:

The majority of refurbished iPhone users continue to opt for base models, but demand is shifting toward Pro and higher-storage variants, where significant value lies.

Consumers are increasingly seeking recent-generation premium flagships, including the iPhone 13 and 14 series and Samsung’s Galaxy S21, S22 and S23 series.

Counterpoint says Apple recorded the highest growth among brands, with the majority of refurbished iPhone users continuing to opt for base models. However, an increasing demand for Pro iPhone models has been witnessed in India over the last few quarters, creating an unmet demand due to the limited supply of these premium models. In fact, the share of Pro iPhones in the secondary market now exceeds their share in the new smartphone market, notes Counterpoint.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related