As noted by AppleInsider, according to the European Union’s list of acquisitions by firms it classes as gatekeepers, Apple has acquired IC Mask Design.

Under the Digital Markets Act, Apple is required to report significant acquisitions, although few details are then made public.

“[Apple] will acquire the entire issued share capital of IC Mask Design Limited (“ICMD”) and hire certain of ICMD’s employees,” says the EU listing. “ICMD provides physical layout design services for analog integrated circuits and related training courses.”

IC Mask Design provides physical design and integrated circuit layout services to the semiconductor industry, creating the precise geometric patterns for fabricating microchips. The work involves using specialized computer-aided design (CAD) tools to translate circuit designs into physical layouts, ensuring the final chip meets performance, size, density, and manufacturability requirements. ICMD also offers layout training courses and outsourcing solutions to help customers.

