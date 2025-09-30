Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.0.1, iOS 26.0.1, iPadOS 26.0.1, tvOS 26.0.1, vision 26.0.1, and watchOS 26.0.1. All contain bug fixes and performance tweaks.

macOS Tahoe 26.0.1 can be downloaded through the Software Update section of the System Settings app.

iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.01 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

tvOS 26.0.1 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to the new version of tvOS automatically. According to Apple’s release notes, the update adds support for synchronizing Dolby Atmos playback to speakers over AirPlay or Bluetooth.

visionOS 26.0.1 focuses on bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements, according to Apple’s release notes. To install visionOS 2.6 on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

watchOS 26.0.1 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

