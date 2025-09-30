GenAI capable smartphone SoCs shipments will likely account for 35% of the global smartphone SoC shipments in 2025, according to Counterpoint’s latest Global Smartphone AP-SoC Shipment & Forecast Tracker by Model, Q2 2025.

Shipments are expected to increase by 74% year-over-year in 2025, driven primarily by the increasing availability of GenAI capabilities across price tiers. Apple is poised to lead the segment this year with a 46% share, followed by Qualcomm at 35% and MediaTek with 12%, according to Counterpoint.

From the research group’s report: To strengthen its position, Apple has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, allowing users to access ChatGPT’s capabilities. It has also developed a suite of generative models, including a 3-billion-parameter on-device language model and a larger server-based model accessible via Private Cloud Compute on Apple Silicon servers.

“Apple continues to lead in premium GenAI SoCs with its A-series chips, leveraging the Neural Engine and tight hardware-software integration for highly optimized performance,” easy Analyst Shivani Parashar.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related