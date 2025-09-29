Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: iOS 26.01 is coming soon.

° From MacRumors: iPhone users who reside in North Dakota will soon be able to add their driver’s licenses and IDs to the Apple Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm Evercore says it believes Apple is having a better than expected iPhone upgrade cycle, and consequently has raised its stock target price for the second time in September.

° From The MacObserver: Apple is reportedly redesigning the iPhone 17 Pro’s controversial rear glass cutout, with the iPhone 18 Pro featuring a transparent update.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode the MacVoices Live! panel reacts to Spotify’s long-promised “lossless music” option, noting it trails Apple Music and Tidal, but may be “good enough” for phone/Bluetooth listeners.

