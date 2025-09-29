Apple Music has announced that rapper, singer and producer Bad Bunny is to lead the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl LX.

This is Bad Bunny’s second appearance at the Super Bowl; his first was back in 2020, when he joined Jennifer Lopez and Shakira onstage at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Shakira worked a cover of his Cardi B collaboration “I Like It” into the mix, along with a mashup of her own single, “Chantaje” with his “Callaíta” remix. His 2026 performance follows Kendrick Lamar’s explosive set at Super Bowl LIX, which became the most-viewed halftime show performance of all time—so far.

Super Bowl LX will take place on February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This will be the first Super Bowl to kick off in the Bay Area since 2016, when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers on the same field.

