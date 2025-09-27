Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 22-26.

° The upcoming foldable iPhone will look very similar to two iPhone Airs side by side, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

° Apple has previewed a slate of new films in Apple Immersive from top global publishers, broadcasters, studios, and brands, including the Audi F1 Project, the BBC, CANAL+, CNN, HYBE, MotoGP, and Red Bull.

° Some customers are having Wi-Fi issues with their new iPhones.

° Germany wants to block Apple and other companies from gaining access to FiDA.

° Apple ranks third on the “100 Companies Shaping 2025” report.

° Apple has announced a new investment in the restoration and sustainable management of a working redwood forest in California, in collaboration with The Conservation Fund.

° Apple’s new iPhone Air, its thinnest model yet, passed bend tests, but still shatters when dropped, according to Allstate Protection Plans’ latest Breakability Test.

° iOS 26 is breaking the Calendar app’s search functionality on some iPhones.

° The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has ended its enforcement actions against Apple.

° Apple has published an article called “The Digital Act’s impacts on EU users.”

° A new MacStadium survey shows that Macs are increasingly being adopted for enterprise AI workloads.

° The European Union has rejected a call by Apple to scrap its landmark digital competition law — the Digital Markets Act.

° The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has announced a collaboration with Apple to equip coaching staffs across all 13 member institutions with iPad technology.

° Apple TV+’s ‘Women in Blue” has been nominated for a International Emmy Award.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related