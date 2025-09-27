There is a bug that seems to be preventing some iPhone 17 users from being able to download Apple Intelligence on their new devices, reports MacRumors.

The article says some folks are experiencing a glitch in which ‌Apple Intelligence‌ is unable to fully download features like Genmoji, Image Playground, Writing Tools, and more. According to two affected users, Apple’s support staff is aware of the issue and is planning to address the bug.

If you’re experiencing this issue, MacRumors says to follow these steps:

Turning off cellular and joining a Wi-Fi network.

Changing the iPhone‘s language and then changing it back.

Wiping the ‌iPhone‌ and reinstalling from an iCloud backup.

Turning Airplane mode on and off again.

Changing the region and resetting network settings.

Resetting all settings.

