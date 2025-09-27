The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has withdrawn claims that Apple CEO Tim Cook violated employee rights in an email sent to them, reports Bloomberg.

In January 30, the NLRB said that comments by Apple execs (including Cook) and policies imposed on employees have been deemed illegal by US National Labor Relations Board prosecutors, who say they violate workers’ rights. The NLRB general counsel’s office determined that “various work rules” imposed by the tech giant “tend to interfere with, restrain or coerce employees” from exercising their rights to collective action, spokesperson Kayla Blado said Monday. The agency “found merit to a charge alleging statements and conduct by Apple — including high-level executives.

The NLRB’s decision regarded an employee email that was sent out by Cook last November that said that those who leak confidential information about Apple “do not belong” at the company.

Here’s part of Cook’s email: I’m writing today because I’ve heard from so many of you were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press.

I want you to know that I share your frustration. These opportunities to connect as a team are really important. But they only work if we can trust that the content will stay within Apple. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here.

At the time time MacRumors pointed out that Cook’s email wasn’t referencing a product leak, but was instead aimed at employees who had shared details about a meeting focused on pay equity, working from home, COVID vaccinations, and more.

Now the NLRB has determined the claims against Apple should be dismissed. The agency did so after it “carefully investigated and considered” the allegations that Apple violated federal labor law.

