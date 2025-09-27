Apple has designed a ChatGPT-like app to help its engineers test an overhauled version of Siri, according to Bloomberg. However, it won’t be released to end users.

The software is purportedly dubbed “Veritas” (Latin for “truth”). It’s built to test and prepare for the “new, improved Siri.”

According to Bloomberg, Veritas doesn’t behave like Siri, but behaves more like a chatbot, referencing past chats, following up on earlier queries, and supporting longer back-and-forth conversations. The goal is for this to let Apple’s AI team test new features quickly.

“The app essentially takes the still-in-progress technology from the new Siri and puts it in a form employees can test out more efficiently,” says Bloomberg. “The company also can gather feedback on whether the chatbot format has value.”

As for the “personalized Siri,” on March 7 Apple announced that it was delaying the anticipated Siri update with more specialized features until 2026. This has led to lots of criticisms and even multiple lawsuits accusing Apple of, basically, false advertising as the feature was promised months ago.

