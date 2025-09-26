If you’re watching tonight’s Tigers-Red Sox clash at Fenway Park — the start of the final series of the regular season, with huge playoff implications for both teams — some of the shots on the live broadcast will be filmed on an iPhone.

For the final Friday Night Baseball showdown of the year on Apple TV+, the broadcast will feature live game footage captured on the new iPhone 17 Pro. It will be the first time an iPhone will be used publicly in the live broadcast of a professional sporting event.

There will be four iPhone 17 Pros set up around Fenway Park for the game — even one inside the iconic Green Monster, shooting out onto the field. There will also be iPhones positioned inside the Red Sox’s dugout and one roving around the stadium to capture.

Those four iPhone cameras will be used to capture ballpark moments throughout the night, including batting practice, player intros, dugout shots, the fan atmosphere and live gameplay between Boston and Detroit. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (Eastern).

